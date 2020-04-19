The new normal for small businesses: how one Rochester company is hanging on

When the pandemic hit and New York State went into lockdown, most small businesses had to shut down. The economic collapse has been devastating. All over the region and the country business owners are doing everything they can think of to stay afloat. Angela Luyk is one of them.

From her warehouse at One Stop Janitorial in Rochester, NY, Angela Luyk shows off the supplies many call “liquid gold.” Four weeks ago, her janitorial and office supply business in Rochester almost evaporated overnight. At the same time, the demand for cleaning supplies took off.

“The public has come to our rescue at this point,” she says. “Because my business was shut down. We also have a cleaning company. I have 35 employees. Most of them are no longer working. That business is gone. Now this business is going. The public is supporting us, so I think we will be able to stay open even after this.”

Luyk spent 20 years building her company. Now she’s having to rebuild. She’s offering curbside service for everything from hand sanitizer to disinfectant wipes and latex gloves. While she applies for small business loans, she’s also teaching other owners how to navigate this new normal. “I feel better,” she says. “The sleepless nights are kind of winding down. But it’s Sunday at 4 pm and I’m here still working. This is our life now.”