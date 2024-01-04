ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An organization in Canandaigua is looking to help families in Ontario County without homes by opening the first shelter in Ontario County.

Celebrating five years of service in Ontario County, Family Promise of Ontario County wants to continue their mission of helping those facing homelessness.

A recent partnership is helping them achieve that goal.

“The need is out there, and the families need us,” Family Promise of Ontario County Executive Director Todd Bernhardt told News 8.

Since 2018, Family Promise of Ontario County has provided what they say are “innovative solutions” to local families. Offering prevention, stabilization, and shelter services.

But they have been wanting to expand their organization to be able to provide more to families.

“We’ve really taken some time to take a step back and realize that we’re just scratching the surface of the need, the need is great,” Bernhardt said.

The organization will see a large expansion to their ability to shelter families soon, as a collaboration with the Molly and Ed Shill Cares Foundation has allowed them to hit the ground running on the first shelter for those without homes in Ontario County.

“Our goal there is to house six to eight families up to 40 individuals at a time that generally stay with us around three months, four months is the goal,” Bernhardt said.

Housed in what has been known as Cobblestone Manor, Executive Director Todd Bernhardt says once opened, the shelter will be staffed 24/7 to be able to consistently provide for residents.

Molly and Ed Shill of the Shill Cares Foundation say they started the foundation in 2021 to help families in need and are excited to see this project flourish as it has taught them a lot.

“There’s no homeless shelters in Ontario County, and I think for those of us who live in Ontario County,” Ed said. “We’re collectively embarrassed by that. And we’re going to fix that.”

“They’ve educated me on just what homelessness necessarily means, and it’s really just you and me,” Molly said. “It’s our neighbors, and anyone can be homeless. It’s just not just the stigma that people think about.”

Family Promise said they don’t have an anticipated opening date just yet, as they want to continue to work with Molly and Ed to make the shelter the best resource it can be.

“There’s a lot of work that we need to help restore the property, and we want to do it right,” Bernhardt said.

For more information on Family Promise of Ontario County, visit their website here.