The Misty Blues – an All-Woman skydiving team – open the Rochester Airshow

ROCHESTER, N.Y., (WROC) — Jo Beck is a skydiver with the Misty Blues. Exuding humor, calm under pressure, she has performed in over 5,000 skydives.

This year, her team of all women, opened up both days of the Rochester International Air Show. Beck jumped alongside Cindy Irish, to the pitch-perfect singing of Theresa Eaman.

And, of course, she helped out our own James Gilbert take a dive.

Our own James Gilbert surrounded by The Misty Blues.

Other day two highlights included the return of Rochester native Dan Griffin, the Corsairs, and the Red Line pilots.

You can also get to know the Thunderbird strumming along below.