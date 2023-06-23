ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Being caught up in attempted carjackings or having your car stolen behind your back can have long-term effects and mental and financial burdens.

In both these cases, Brad Hillman and Elyse Coughlin were able to keep their cars or get replacements. But the anxiety it’s left on them has altered how they go out in public.

On Thursday, Brad Hillman was out running errands in Rochester off Anderson Avenue. Then, without warning, he claims a man approached him and attacked him for his keys.

“I ran away, and then that’s when I dropped my wallet, which had all my personal information in it,” Hillman said. “He took my wallet and hopped into a car with at least two other males, and then I ran after to retrieve the wallet, and that’s when they ran me over with the vehicle.”

Hillman was rushed to the hospital and eventually discharged without life-threatening injuries. But soon learned the man stole his wallet in the struggle, draining his accounts. He’s also left with anxiety, afraid this could happen again.

“I’m scared to drive my vehicle; if I slow down at a stop sign or something, I just have panic attacks,” Hillman continued. “Thinking it could randomly happen again. I was just pulling on my door, getting shaky, and it was just a scary moment.”

“My car has been stolen twice in the last two months,” Elyse Coughlin stated.

Coughlin lost her Kia earlier this month for a second time. When it was located, the car was totaled with bullet holes around it, leaving it too damaged to drive. The process of replacing it has been stressful.

“It’s all completely backlogged, so when you go to get your car fixed, it can take upwards of 3-4 months to actually get it fixed,” Coughlin told us. “Most insurance companies only give you a month of a car rental, so what are you supposed to do with that added time you don’t have a car.”

Coughlin was given a rental car from her insurance company, but only for seven days. She expects a check to buy a new car but is unsure when it will come.

“It would be really nice to get more accountability from Kia and Hyundai,” Coughlin continued. “I looked into the Class Action lawsuit that’s happening, and for some reason, the model of my car doesn’t qualify for the Class Action Lawsuit.”

If you’re ever caught up in car theft situations like this, Brad and Elyse urge you to value your safety over property that can be replaced.