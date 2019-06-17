The Latest: Police: 4 shot at Raptors rally in Toronto

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, left, holds the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy as forward Kawhi Leonard holds his playoffs MVP trophy during the NBA basketball championship team’s victory parade in Toronto, Monday, June 17, 2019. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at a rally for the NBA champion Raptors in Toronto (all times local):

6:25 p.m.

Toronto police now say four people were shot and wounded at a rally for the NBA champion Raptors, and two people were arrested.

Police had initially said two people were shot.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders says four people suffered gunshot wounds Monday and that none of the injuries were life-threatening. Saunders says others suffered minor injuries as they tried to get away from the shooting.

He asked for witnesses and people who might have video from the scene to come forward.

Saunders says the two people were arrested “with firearms.”

Police have not said whether they believe the shooting was a targeted attack or an act of terrorism.

___

4:40 p.m.

Toronto police say two people have been shot and wounded at a rally for the NBA champion Raptors. Two people have been arrested.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Toronto’s mayor and the Raptors players remained on stage while the ceremony was briefly interrupted.

___

4:20 p.m.

Police say there are reports of shots being fired at a massive victory rally for the Toronto Raptors.

Toronto police tweeted there are reports of a woman being injured.

Festivities for the NBA champions were briefly suspended before speeches resumed shortly after.

Some in the crowd have been seen running from the area.