ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two contradictory rulings from out-of-state federal court cases could impact if New Yorkers continue to have access to a popular abortion pill. It has anti-abortion activists and lawmakers at all levels weighing in on the impacts this decision will have on reproductive rights in the state.

To clarify confusion: the first ruling from yesterday came from a federal judge in Texas ruling the FDA ignored possible safety risks the pill Mifepristone posed on patients, violating the law. While a different case in Washington State ruled 17 democratic-led states, not including New York, must expand access to abortion pills after they sued.

Anti-abortion activists like Michele Sterlace, Executive Director of Feminists Choosing Life of New York hope the ruling in Texas will stand so women seek new resources of support through pregnancies like what they offer.

“We have a list of resource indexes that outline a slew of resources necessary to help any woman in crisis,” Sterlace said. “To bring their pregnancy to terms. Including referrals for adoption services.”

In his ruling, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk stated the pill Mifepristone “resulted in many deaths and severe life-threatening adverse reactions.” And the FDA rushed through their decision improperly to review it. However, data from the FDA shows only five patients per million users died from this pill — less than Viagra and Penicillin.

Planned Parenthood representatives said they stand behind the mifepristone medication.

“The truth is that medication abortion is incredibly safe and effective,” VP of Public Affairs Madeline Donovan said in a statement. “It expands abortion access, reduces abortion stigma, and empowers patients to make their own private medical decisions. Mifepristone has been used by more than five million people in the United States since 2000 to safely end their pregnancies.”

Congressman Joe Morelle is in support of the drug, and argued that the judge’s ruling is political in nature, pointing to the drug’s long history of use before the ruling.

“The Trump Administration did nothing to stop the FDA and neither did President George W. Bush,” Morelle said. “Because I think they knew the FDA makes decisions on the safety of a drug.”

Mifepristone is used to end a pregnancy up to 10 weeks in. Still, activists like Sterlace argue its life beginning at conception.

“Human beings begin their existence at the moment of conception,” Sterlace claimed. “So, you have a human being, you were a human being at the moment of conception. Viability is a different question. But pregnancy involves an unborn child whether it’s one week or 21 weeks.”

With a conflicting ruling in Washington State complicating matters, state lawmakers like Assembly Member Harry Bronson vowed the New York legislature will act to protect reproductive rights.

“We really should not allow a rogue judge to override a woman’s choice with the assistance of her physician and backed by science,” Assembly Member Harry Bronson stated.

The Biden Administration has announced they are appealing the ruling in Texas going to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. But with the Washington State ruling, legal experts are not ruling out if the Supreme Court will take this case later.

Regardless of the ruling, Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York will still continue to offer medication abortions “with as few barriers as possible,” Donovan said.