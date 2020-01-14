The first Indoor sports facility to open in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester community sports complex will house the first indoor training facility in the city thanks to a grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr Foundation.

The sports complex will be housed at the former soccer stadium on Oak Street. Plans include opening the stadium to sporting and community events and renovating a currently unused warehouse, the Maguire Building, on the property into an indoor training facility.

The indoor sports complex will house multiple-purpose courts, turf, a weight room, locker rooms and more.

The Rochester Area Community Foundation applied for the grant in partnership with the city of Rochester, the Rochester City School District, University of Rochester Sports Medicine Division, Greater Rochester Youth Foundation, and Greater Rochetser After-School Alliance.

More than half of the $2.1 million project came from the City of Rochester. Mayor Lovely Warren said it will help level the playing field and provide access for all.

“Youth sports teams in the city will now have access to the same time of year around training opportunities scrimmages, and practice sessions and access to sports medicine professionals as their suburban counterparts,” said Mayor Lovely Warren.

The indoor facility will address the lack of access to proper sporting facilities for city residents, a key finding in the 2017 report “State of Play: Greater Rochester & the Finger Lakes” published in part by the community foundation.

“Our children’s chances for sports, safe play, and a healthy lifestyle rated a near failing grade in the report. Fortunately, today marks another step on the road toward a healthy and active community,” said Jennifer Leonard, president of the Rochester Area Community Foundation.

The indoor training facility is expected to open in the Fall of 2020.