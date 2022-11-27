ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Area Crime Stoppers and The Distillery restaurants are teaming up to host “First Responders Week.”

The week runs from Sunday, November 2 through Sunday, December 4, and features eight days of special discounts, giveaways, and promotions for local first responders.

Local businesses donated more than $2,000 in gift cards. two-thousand-dollars in gift cards —

And there are also gift baskets full of goodies up for grabs.

First responders looking to win just need to go to a local Distillery restaurant and register.

All three locations — in Rochester, Victor, and Henrietta — are participating in First Responders Week.

Members of the public wishing to help out are asked to drop off a gift card of any type at one of those locations, and to include a personal note with a message of support for a first responder.

Organizers say this is a small way to offer support for first responders in our area who have gone through so much this year alone.

“There have been staffing shortages,” said Joyce Palumbo, a Board of directors member for Rochester Area Crime Stoppers. “We’ve had a lot of crime and accidents in our community and I think it’s difficult for the public to even fathom what it’s like to be first on the scene of an accident, a fire, or a shooting. Those are very traumatic events that first responders deal with every day. “