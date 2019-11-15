The Commissary kitchen incubator breaks ground

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Upstate’s only food business incubator broke ground on Thursday.

The county’s only license shared kitchen facility, known as The Commissary, will be located at Sibley Square.

It will act as a space for local start-ups to launch and grow their businesses, promote products, host food events and receive industry-specific support services.

“I think that it will most particularly really give a leg up to those inspiring entrepreneurs that cannot afford their own commercial kitchen. So it’s really opening up opportunities for people,” President Laura Fox O’Sullivan said.

“I think it’s going to also encourage a lot of innovation and a lot of collaboration.”

It’s expected to open by the spring of 2020.