The city aims to improve bike community with new laws

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester is working towards a more bike-friendly city. The City’s 2034 improvement plan includes more bike lanes and bike infrastructure. Also this month, city council will vote to increase penalties for cars in bike lanes.

On Monday, Jordan Simpson was riding his bike from his house to a restaurant downtown. He says biking is the best way to get around the city.

“Absolutely you get nice streets like here on Megis with not a whole lot of traffic you can get from here over to the south wedge pretty quickly,” said Jordan Simpson who bikes downtown.

According to him, the proposed improvements for bicyclists in Rochester will make it easier to get around.

“There’s a lot of spots here in Rochester where I’d love to ride my bike down but there’s no space for it on the streets. And it kinda, it stinks because it forces some bikers to go on the sidewalk which interferes with people trying to walk. So it can be frustrating so it would be great to see some new bike lanes,” said Simpson.

The city’s 20-34 plan includes adding 140 miles of bike lanes. More bike parking, storage, share programs, and maintenance stations are also panned. For cars on the road, the city will improve signage and bicycle pavement markings.

City representatives say it’s about getting people around safely and promoting health.

“It’s throughout the city, where there are activity centers. Where we have some density, where people are living and the people need to connect to employment. Or we want to connect visitors to some of our recreational assets,” said Dorraine Kirkmire, city planning manager.

At the September city council meeting, leaders will vote to band cars from parking or stopping in bike lanes. The bill also includes updates to rules for bicyclists.

Cyclists like Joshua Curry think the better safety measures are important.

“The more the better,” said Joshua Curry. “It’s fun, it’s health and a safer way to get to bars.”