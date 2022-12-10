Three things on my mind as the Bills prepare for a shot at revenge against the Jets…

Ch-Ch-Ch-Changes

The big picture story on defense this week for the Bills was the loss of Von Miller. Buffalo’s star pass rusher is out for the year with an ACL injury. The story for this game, however, is actually more who the Bills are going to get back.

In the loss to the Jets in New Jersey, Buffalo was without Jordan Poyer and Matt Milano due to injury. Tre White had not yet returned from his ACL tear last season. White and Poyer will play in this game for sure. Milano is questionable.

Of the three, I think Milano might actually be the most important. His ability to erase run plays sideline to sideline and make 1-on-1 open field tackles has been second to none this year. I thought he was sorely missed in the loss to the Jets.

The defensive equation has to include the loss of Jordan Phillips (who played game against the Jets) and a full game from Greg Rousseau (who left at halftime against the Jets). Poyer and White, by themselves, should make this Bills defense quite a bit more formidable than the first time the Jets faced Buffalo. That alone might be enough to swing the result from game one.

The Jets Like Mike

For the second straight year, the Bills will face the Jets with a Mike White Experience in full swing. White was inserted at quarterback for Zack Wilson two weeks ago and has thrown for more than 300 yards in both games. White has only five career starts to his resume. Figuring out what he is exactly is still more guesswork then study.

White’s two starts this year do look significantly improved from last season. He was much more of a strictly dump down and hope quarterback last season. Against the Vikings last week, White showed an ability to go down the field effectively and with some high level throws.

More important from the Jets point of view, they are 100% behind White. Jets players have been overflowing in their praise of his play and their desire to go to war with him. I think a good chunk of that is simply a reflection of how much that locker room did not like Wilson. Regardless, the Jets don’t view White as something fun they’re gonna try out and see where it goes. The players in that locker room have a ton of belief in his ability. It’s something I don’t think the Bills or even the home crowd in Orchard Park will be able to shake.

Job One

Tremaine Edmunds said after the Patriots win, the first job on defense every week is to make an opponent one dimensional. Perhaps the most important common thread during the Bills three game win streak has been doing just that. The Bills have held each of the last three opponents to under 100 rushing yards.

That should be a big priority against the Jets. New York is a very respectable 14th in the NFL in rushing yards per carry. Their philosophy is to continue pounding the rock even without early success, assuming the ground game eventually will break through. The Bills saw this formula play out exactly as intended in their loss to the Jets. Buffalo had allowed only 97 rush yards to the Jets through 52 minutes, but then gave up 77 yards on the Jets fourth quarter game winning drive.

No matter how successful White might be through the air against the Bills, the Jets don’t win this game without some semblance of a run game. If the Bills take it away for 60 minutes, this should be a comfortable victory.

Betting Things

I went 1-2 last week, dropping to 17-19 on the season. I’m back in the red, but by only 0.1 units.

Garrett Wilson over 5.5 receptions. Wilson is blossoming into a near star during his rookie season and, more important, the Jets know he’s their best offensive weapon. They will try to get him the ball all day. White is still not at his all pro level and the Jets should be able to hide Wilson away from White if they want. At plus money, I like rolling with Wilson getting his touches.

James Cook and Michael Carter over 12.5 receiving yards. Bonus bet for this week. I love each running back’s ability to be a factor in the passing game. White’s game is getting the ball out quick and that should mean more checkdown opportunities. Carter is easily the Jets best receiving option out of the backfield. Against this superb Jets pass defense, checkdown opportunities to Cook should not only be plentiful, but Josh Allen’s best option in many cases.

Devin Singletary anytime touchdown. The Jets are only 19th in the NFL for red zone defense and are one of two teams in the league who have allowed more rushing touchdowns than passing touchdowns this year. The Bills have been much better lately in short yardage without needing to use Allen and Singletary has been their guy. This feels like a pretty smart bet.

Also like: Stefon Diggs over 77.5 receiving yards. This game is billed as another Diggs versus Sauce Gardner battle, but the Bills kept Diggs away from Sauce in game one and he had 93 yards. I expect more of the same. Allen -0.5 TD passes vs. White. This is a fun bet with not very good odds (-125). As good as the Jets defense is against the pass, I think their offensive struggles in the red zone make this a winning play.

The Pick

Last time the Bills faced a White-led Jets team, they picked off four passes and won a 45-17 laugher. I think there’s a chunk of Bills fans who think this game will go about the same way. The Bills defense is certainly capable of four interceptions against most any quarterback, but that assumption is missing quite a few obvious differences. Namely, White is probably a little bit better, the Jets receiving weapons are a lot better and the Bills secondary is definitely somewhat worse.

More important is that the Jets defense is incredibly improved from last year (as the Bills discovered first hand). Buffalo scored four touchdowns in less than ten minutes of game time to quickly put last year’s game out of reach in the third quarter. No matter how many interceptions White throws this week, Allen and company won’t be rolling up points at nearly that rate.

To me, the better comparison to use as a projection for this game is what went down in the first meeting between the Bills and Jets this year. As stated above, the Bills defense should be better this time around whether or not Milano plays. The Jets do get Corey Davis back at receiver and George Fant back at offensive tackle. Neither played in the win over the Bills and both are, at worst, competent NFL starters. Even with Von Miller out, the net result from all those changes should still be advantage Buffalo.

The Jets might be playing their better quarterback in this game, but they likely won’t get better quarterback play. The win over the Bills was one of Wilson’s better games this year. He made very few mistakes and hit the throws that were available. That’s likely all the Jets will (hope to) ask of White. It’s hard to expect the Jets to be much better at the most important position for this Buffalo rematch.

On the flip side, the Jets loss was one of Allen’s worst starts and included two mystifying interceptions. Just remove the brain cramp stuff (not a guarantee against this Jets D) and it should lead to more yards and more points. If the Bills are better on defense and they’re better on offense and they’re home, that all should be plenty good enough to flip a three point loss from the first contest between these two teams into a win.

As much respect as I have for what the Jets have built this season, there’s also just a feeling that there’s no way the Bills lose twice to this team In one season. Buffalo going to be a double digit favorite in both meetings. It’s very rare a team wins as a 10-point underdog or more twice in the same season at all, let alone against the same team. It hasn’t happened since the Patriots beat the Colts twice as a double digit dog back in 2001. Those, of course, were two of the last blissful games before Tom Brady’s dominance enveloped the NFL. White ain’t gonna turn out to be Tom Brady.

The Jets are a good team, but everything points to the Bills being better. Give me Buffalo 24-13.