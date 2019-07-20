Texas teen arrested for spitting in iced tea bottle, putting it back on shelf

ODESSA, T.X. (CBS) Police in Odessa, Texas, have arrested a teenager for allegedly spitting in a tea bottle before returning it to a grocery store shelf.

KEYE reported it happened at an Albertsons grocery store.

According to an affidavit, the 15-year-old was seen on security footage pick up an Arizona Iced Tea, putting his mouth on it, then putting it back.

The store’s security officer told police the teen claimed he spit in the bottle.

Police say the teen claimed he took a drink of the tea then put it back because it was “gross.”

He’s charged with tampering with a consumer product, a second degree felony.