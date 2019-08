HOUSTON, T.X. (CBS) A deadly end after a 12-year-old Texas girl gets behind the wheel.

Houston police say she accidentally ran over and killed a man and his dog after her father allowed her to drive.

It happened near the intersection of Beverly Hill Street and Fountain View in west Houston.

Police said there was also a 2-year-old in the backseat.

The girl’s father is now charged with criminally negligent homicide and child endangerment.