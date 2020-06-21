1  of  74
Texas man charged with murder, DUI after crash that killed soldier

News
Posted: / Updated:

TRIGG COUNTY, K.Y. (WKRN) — Investigators in Kentucky have charged the driver of a car involved in a single-vehicle crash that killed a 19-year-old soldier stationed at Fort Campbell.

According to Trigg County Coroner’s Office, the incident happened on State Route 453 at the 1.5 mile market on the southern end of Land Between the Lakes.

When investigators arrived they found Harry Daniel Kincaid of Houston, Texas, dead at the scene at around 4:40 a.m.

Kentucky State Police said the driver, 19-year-old Christopher Swykert of Melissa, Texas, was driving a white 2015 Ford Mustang traveling south and failed to negotiate a left curve, causing his car to leave the road and collide with a tree on the passenger side.

Swykert was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated DUI, first offense.

Swykert was booked into the Christian County Jail.

