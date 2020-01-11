Texas firefighter, police officer killed while working crash

LUBBOCK, T.X. (KLBK) – A firefighter and police officer were killed while working the scene of a crash on Interstate 27 on Saturday morning, north of Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport, according to city officials.

A second firefighter was critically injured.

The accident was reported in the area of Interstate 27 and Drew Street.

During a press conference late Saturday morning, Chief Floyd Mitchell with Lubbock Police Department announced his officer was killed at the scene of the crash.

Mitchell only identified the officer as a 27-year-old male who’s been with LPD for one year.

Chief Shaun Fogerson with Lubbock Fire Rescue said both his firefighters were transported to University Medical Center.

Fogerson said one of the firefighters died at the hospital, while the second firefighter was in serious condition.

The firefighter who died was identified only as 39-year-old. The firefighter, who was listed as critically injured, was identified as a 30-year-old.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information is released.