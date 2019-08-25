Texas couple perishes in crash after leaving own wedding

ORANGE, T.X. (AP) — Police said a Texas newlywed couple still wearing tuxedo and wedding dress was killed in a crash with a truck as their vehicle tried to exit the driveway of the Justice of the Peace.

Orange, Texas, police say 19-year-old Harley Morgan and 20-year-old Rhiannon Boudreaux were pronounced dead at the scene on Friday by the same judge who married them.

They were hit by a truck towing a trailer carrying a tractor. The force was so great that witnesses said the car flipped multiple times before coming to rest in a ditch.

The mother of the groom, LaShawna Morgan, said, “They hadn’t even been married for five minutes.”

Families of the couple were following them and witnessed the crash.

LaShawna Morgan said: “I had to sit there and watch my two babies die.”