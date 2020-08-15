Texas couple charged after body of infant son found in bucket of tar

MCKINNEY, T.X. (NEXSTAR) — A Texas couple have been charged with evidence tampering and abuse of a corpse after their infant son was found dead in a bucket of tar.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Donna Grabowski, 41, and Roland Grabowski, 42, late Saturday in a Dallas suburb.

A Collin County Sheriff’s Office spokesman says they refused to cooperate with investigators looking into a report of the 1-week-old’s death.

Capt. Nick Bristow says investigators later found the boy’s body in a shed behind the couple’s home northeast of Dallas.

The couple faces several felonies, including abandoning or endangering a child, abusing a corpse without legal authority and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse.

They are being held on bond.

A lawyer for Donna Grabowski did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

