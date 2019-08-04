Texas: 20 killed, 26 injured in El Paso shopping complex shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KXAN/AP) — Twenty people are dead and 26 are injured after a mass shooting at an El Paso shopping center on Saturday morning, Texas Governor Greg Abbott confirmed in a press conference Saturday evening.

According to NBC News, law enforcement sources have confirmed that 20 people were shot after an alleged shooter, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, of Allen, Texas, opened fire inside a Walmart at the Cielo Vista Mall.

It’s the second deadliest shooting in Texas’ history.

Video taken during the shooting shows people hiding under tables while gunshots rang out through the store — one shot after another.

El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen said the initial calls of the shooting came in around 10:39 a.m. News quickly broke when El Paso Police tweeted that officers were responding to an active shooting scene and that people were advised to stay away from the area, which is near I-10 on El Paso’s east side.

In the Saturday evening press conference, Governor Abbott explained that law enforcement were able to directly confront the shooter and “get him to disarm himself” and arrest him.

Texas grieves for the people of El Paso today. On a day that would have been a normal day for someone to leisurely go shopping…turned into one of the most deadly days in the history of Texas.”

According to Chief Allen, the scene is being assisted by the FBI, the Sheriff’s Department, the Texas Department of Safety and Border Patrol. No first responders were injured during the event.

Allen said during the press conference that the possibility of the crime being hate-motivated is being investigated by the FBI and other federal authorities. Crusius could face capital murder charges, the chief said.

Allen said that they have a manifesto from the suspect but clarified that they are not yet sure if it belongs to him.

Texas House Representative Joe Moody, of El Paso, tweeted on Saturday afternoon: “Appreciate the outpouring of support on this dark day. State & local leaders & law enforcement are working to keep El Pasoans safe & informed. I’ll be sharing as I learn more. Please stay safe and beware of spreading unconfirmed rumors — we need facts, not fear.”

Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2019