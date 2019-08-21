Testimony resumes in rape trial of former Webster coach

Former Webster coach, Kali Watkins, walks into court on Tuesday, August 20. He is charged with two counts of rape. (News 8 WROC Photo/Stephanie Golden)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Testimony resumed Wednesday morning in the trial of a former Webster coach accused of sexually abusing a minor.

The former coach, Kali Watkins, faces two counts of rape. He is accused of raping a 14-year-old in the Webster Schroeder High School girl’s locker room.

Wednesday’s testimony began with Neil Flood, a former employee of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office who was then employed by the Webster Central School District to serve as the safety, security, and emergency supervisor.

Flood said the area where the alleged rape occurred has video cameras and is considered a “high traffic area,” but also said that all video from the school’s security cameras are saved for only 30 days, and then they are deleted. Flood said there is no way to retrieve the video from the date in question.

Following Flood’s testimony, Dr. Elizabeth Murray was called to the stand. At that time Justice Sinclair announced that no media could tweet any information regarding the victim’s medical history.

After Murray’s testimony, the defense again called for a mistrial, arguing that the “prosecution has failed to show any evidence a crime has been committed.”

On Tuesday, the victim’s mother and father testified about their daughter’s state of mind at the time of the alleged incident.

On Monday, the teen girl victim took the stand herself, speaking on the record about the incident in an emotional testimony.

I am back at the Hall of Justice for day 4 of the Kali Watkins trial. He is facing 2 counts of rape. A teenager says the former Webster coach forced himself on her in a girls locker room.

