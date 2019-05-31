Tennessee man with cancer dies 3 weeks after red carpet wish granted

Breaking News
East football star, nationally ranked RB, ruled inelgible to play
A young East Tennessee man who got the red carpet event of his dreams thanks to the Make-a-Wish Foundation passed away three weeks after receiving his wish. 

Evan Richey’s mother shared some sad news on Friday. Evan’s one true wish was to attend the Hollywood premiere of the Marvel movie “Avengers: Endgame.” 

Evan, 18, who was diagnosed with a rare cancer, wasn’t cleared to travel, so Make-a-Wish brought Hollywood to Knoxville. Evan’s mother says the day was an absolute thrill for him.

The Richey family has started a memorial scholarship in honor of Evan. 

