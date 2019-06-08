News

Tennessee man steals SUV, slams into corrections office

Posted: Jun 08, 2019 05:13 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 05:14 PM EDT

NASHVILLE, T.N. (WKRN-TV) - A Tennessee man is facing charged after police said he crashed a stolen SUV into a building belonging to the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

According to a Metro Police affidavit, the incident happened on Thursday.

Police said William Todd, 31, was speeding in a stolen vehicle when he crashed into a fence along Centennial Boulevard.

The fence surrounds the old state penitentiary that is now used by TDOC.

Surveillance video showed the moments Todd drove up a ramp and through several cubicles, before slamming into a wall and a concrete pillar.

An officer and a K-9 officer chased Todd into the woods, trying to cuff Todd who initially refused arrest.

Todd was charged with failure to report an accident with injury/damage, robbery, burglary of a motor vehicle, theft of property over $10,000, vandalism over $10,000 and resisting arrest, evading arrest and leaving the scene of an accident.

Todd is being held at the Davidson County Jail on a $30,000 bail. 

