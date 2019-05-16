Tennessee juvenile in custody following house fire

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WATE-TV) - One juvenile is in custody in connection to a house fire in Farragut, according to Rural Metro Fire.

RMF said that Wednesday evening, units responded to a report of a house fire in the 11700 block of Midhurst Drive.

"Crews arrived within minutes to find light to moderate smoke coming from the house and everyone outside," said RMF spokesman Jeff Bagwell. "The fire was contained to a front bedroom.

Family reported a fire in the back bedroom and noticed it when the smoke detectors began alarming."

The family lost one cat in the fire.

No other injuries were reported.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation and the Knox County Sheriff's Office has one juvenile in custody in connection with the fire.

RMF tweeting that people should avoid the area as it was an active scene.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene and urging drivers to avoid the area due to the large amount of emergency equipment.

By 11:20 p.m. RMF said they were wrapping up operations and first responders were leaving the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.