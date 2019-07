HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WZDK) — Huntsville One church in Tennessee says that a man’s gay son will not be allowed to attend his father’s funeral.

Lee’s Chapel Baptist Church told a 71-year-old congregation member that his son would not be allowed to partake in the funeral. The Sweetwater church also said that his fiancé would be asked to leave if he attended the service.

This means the dying man’s son will not be able to carry out his father’s wish, of singing “The Anchor Holds” during the service.