Ten displaced, dog dies after house fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Ten people were displaced after fire broke out at a two-family apartment home on Friday evening in Rochester on Driving Park Avenue.

Crews from the Rochester Fire Department arrived within minutes of being notified of the fire.

Firefighters said the occupant on the first floor reported seeing smoke coming from near the kitchen and went to the second floor to alert the other occupant. Both escaped before firefighters’ arrival.

According to firefighters, the apartment on the right side was unoccupied when the fire broke out.

Firefighters said the damages from the fire were extensive to the basement of the apartment on the left, as well as on its first and second floors.

The fire extended to the basement of the right-side apartment and to its walls on the first and second floors.

Firefighters cut off the extension and limited the amount of damage to the structure. The remainder received smoke, heat, and water damage.

The Red Cross was called to assist with temporary housing.

A total of five adults and five children were displaced by the fire.

Firefighters said a dog, who was first reported to be rescued, died after the fire.

Fire investigators with RFD are continuing their investigation and are still working to determine what caused the fire.