Ten displaced after fire on Davis Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Firefighters with the Rochester Fire Department responded to a building fire on Saturday in Rochester on Davis Street shortly before 2 a.m.

Firefighters were told there was a fire in an upstairs bedroom and people were trying to escape.

All occupants had exited the building upon firefighters’ arrival.

Firefighters said they were able to extinguish the fire quickly. The home sustained heat, smoke and water damages to the second floor of the home.

An ambulance was called to check on four children and six adults. The Red Cross was called to provide housing for them.

No firefighters were injured while responding to the fire. The RFD Fire Investigation Unit is working to determine what caused the fire.