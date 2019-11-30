Ten animals killed in fire at Ohio safari park

PORT CLINTON, O.H. (WJW) — Multiple animals are dead after a fire broke out at an animal park in northwest Ohio.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the fire broke out at a barn that houses animals. Three area fire departments responded to the blaze. Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Three bongos, three giraffes, three red river hogs and one springbok lost their lives. A zebra managed to escape the blaze.

Investigators say they are still working to determine the cause of the fire, however, the barn is a total loss.

The safari park took to Facebook saying they are still assessing the loss of wildlife that was housed in the barn for over-night care and security.

The park was closed on Friday as they mourn their loss and care for other animals living on the 100-acre park.