ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Fast and the Furriest, an annual fundraising race and pet festival, will take place Saturday, June 4.
The event will feature a 5k and 10k race (humans only), a dog walk, pet contests, and a variety of other family- and pet-friendly activities, with proceeds going to Rochester Animal Services.
To accommodate the fundraiser, the following streets will be closed from 7:55 a.m. and will re-open after the last participants move along the course:
- Verona Street from Jay Street to Morrie Silver Way
- Morrie Silver Way from Oak Street to Plymouth Avenue
- Allen Street from Broad Street to Oak Street
- Brown Street from Plymouth Avenue to Oak Street
- Plymouth Avenue from Morrie Silver Way to Brown Street
- Exchange Street from Ford Street to Violetta Street
- Ford Street from Exchange Boulevard to N. Plymouth Avenue (closed northbound, open southbound)
- Broad Street from Allen Street to Main Street
- Ford Street from Main Street to Plymouth Avenue
- Main Street open at Broad Street, but restricted; possible delays
The day begins at 6:45 a.m. with race registration and ends at 2 p.m. after a raffle drawing.
While registration to run for the 5k and 10k has passed, and required reaching a fundraising threshold for the shelter animals at Rochester Animal Services, the pet fest is open to all.
Day-of registration is also available for the 1-mile dog walk and is $25 for adults, and $5 for kids.
Parking is free (but donations are encouraged) in the Kodak/Carestream parking lot on the corner of Brown Street and Verona Street, also accessible from Oak Street.