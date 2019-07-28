Teen’s body recovered from the Genesee River at Turning Point Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A teenage boy’s body was found in the Genesee River at Turning Point Park in Rochester on Sunday afternoon.

Rochester Police officers received calls about a male who went in the water and did not resurface. Officers said the boy went swimming by himself and did not resurface.

There are no lifeguards at the park.

The RPD Scuba Squad, in conjunction with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and Rochester Fire Department searched for the boy.

Officers said the boy was located under the water and was transported to the MCSO Marine Unit where the Medical Examiner said he was deceased.

Information regarding the boy found will be withheld until a positive identification and notifications to family members can be completed.