Teens and youth groups demand RCSD make changes for next school year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Teenagers and youth leaders from the Rochester City School District held a rally Wednesday, demanding changes in the make-up of teachers, historical curriculum, and for greater access to mental health help.



The speakers saying the funds will be there, about $25-$100 million dollars. The vice president of the school board saying she supports what the groups are saying, but first and foremost everything goes to balancing the budget for the next school year.

“I think with this money coming in, there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be expanding our opportunities,” says Sara Adams, Youth Advocacy Committee, East High.

The teens say $84 million dollars in Foundation Aide has finally come after years of fighting…they also say about $220 million is coming in via a federal stimulus package. Much of it they say, will have to go towards the deficit, but that will still leave $25 to $100 million.



“Class selection is one of the things we need to work on,” says Adams. Class selection includes more local Rochester history, with a focus on Black and Brown contributions. Further, more diversity in the teaching ranks—- and more mental health help at schools.

“First of all, we have to make sure that we have addressed the issue of a structural deficit,” says Cynthia Elliot, School Board Vice President.

Elliot says balancing the books comes first, but what the teens are demanding, she says she can get behind. Especially when it comes to adding more teachers of color to work with a population of students who are largely minorities.

“I’m excited that this youth group is out there to be able to make these kinds of demands,” adds Elliot.

The teens saying if more isn’t done, and the demands are not met, they will keep pressing.

“We are not going to give up, we just want everyone to know that’s watching, we are going to fight,” says Camren Bizzle of Youth Build.



Elliot says they are still in budget deliberations, but some of this will be rolled out this year, just not all of it. The RCSD budget is due to be finalized and then voted on by City Council on July 1st.

