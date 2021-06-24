Teenager takes Mercy Flight to hospital after rescued from house fire in Ontario County

SHORTSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — A teenager was rescued from his home and taken to the hospital via Mercy Flight after a fire broke out late on Wednesday.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Palmyra Street in the Village of Shortsville for the report of a structure fire around 11:43 p.m.

Upon arrival, they saw flames coming from the home’s roof and backside. The homeowner and four children escaped, but officials quickly learned a 15-year-old boy was still inside the home.

“Sheriff’s Deputies entered the residence from the first floor where they met heavy smoke and could not make it to the second floor of the residence,” officials said in a release. The deputies then tried to enter through a second story window but were unsuccessful as the fire spread.

“Fire personnel quickly arrived and firefighters entered the residence where they located and extricated the male victim from the house.” The boy was quickly rushed to Finger Lakes Ambulance where he was transported and relayed to Mercy Flight who took him to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The house was eventually extinguished.

The fire is under investigation by the Ontario County Fire Coordinator’s Office.