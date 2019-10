ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester teen was ticketed after hitting the front porch of a home near Hawley Street between Costello Park and Jefferson Avenue on Sunday at around 12:15 a.m.

Rochester Police officers say the driver is a 17-year-old girl and her passenger was a 15-year-old girl from Rochester.

Officers said no one was injured.

Authorities say the house remained structurally sound after the crash.