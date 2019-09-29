wxbanner

Teen shot on Birr Street in Rochester

Rochester, NY (WROC)- Rochester Police are investigating a shooting near Dewey Avenue this afternoon.

A 16-year-old boy was shot around 4 p.m. on Birr Street. The victim was shot at least once in the lower body. He was taken to Strong Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A car was also struck by bullets during the gunfire. The 2009 GMC Denali was traveling north on Dewey Avenue. Three people were inside including a 12-year-old girl. Police say none of the occupants inside were hit and it does not look like the car was a target of the shooting.

Birr Street was closed down from Dewey Avenue to Pierpont Street during the investigation but has been re-opened. The incident is still under investigation.

