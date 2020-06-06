Teen shot in the foot on Dewey Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 16-year-old from Rochester was shot Saturday on the 700 block of Dewey Avenue in Rochester.

Rochester Police officers responded to the area at a quarter before 3 a.m. After arriving to the scene, officers learned of a private vehicle that transported a gunshot-wound victim to Rochester General Hospital.

Officers said the victim, 16, was shot in the foot. Medical personnel say her injury is not considered life-threatening.

Officers say the incident occurred at the Sunoco parking lot.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 911.