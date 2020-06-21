1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Teen in critical condition, 8 others shot at Syracuse party

News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In what police officers recollect as the most victims in a single shooting in the city’s history, nine people are in the hospital after being shot outside an outdoor party.

Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner says the nine victims were among hundreds gathered at some sort of party in a parking lot along West Street.

The parking lot is behind WCNY Studios, which doesn’t appear to be connected to the event.

The victim most seriously hurt is also the youngest: a 17-year-old boy. The other eight victims are expected to survive.

  • Boy, age 17 (critical, shot in the head)
  • Woman, age 18 (shot in the leg)
  • Woman, age 19 (shot in the leg)
  • Woman, age 20 (shot in the leg)
  • Man, age 22 (shot in the leg)
  • Man, age 23 (shot in the groin and leg)
  • Man, age 29 (shot in the neck)
  • Woman, age 37 (shot in the shoulder)
  • Woman, age 53 (shot in the back)

Syracuse Police report, when officers arrive, that people were running away and yelling.

Buckner says the incident was first called in as a stolen car complaint, and when officers arrived on the scene near Wyoming and Marcellus streets, people on the scene said there was a person shooting at people. Buckner says his officers never heard any gunfire while they were on the scene.

Police say the scene is secure and the area is safe. Initially, neighbors were asked to stay inside as police secured the area.

The chief had no information to share about possible suspects.

Nearby, at the corner of Fayette Street and Bank Alley, police say a patrol car was involved in a crash with another vehicle that was transporting a shooting victim.

Police are looking for any surveillance footage or cell phone video of the scene that could help aid in the investigation. Those with information or images are asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss