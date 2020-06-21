Teen in critical condition, 8 others shot at Syracuse party

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In what police officers recollect as the most victims in a single shooting in the city’s history, nine people are in the hospital after being shot outside an outdoor party.

Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner says the nine victims were among hundreds gathered at some sort of party in a parking lot along West Street.

The parking lot is behind WCNY Studios, which doesn’t appear to be connected to the event.

The victim most seriously hurt is also the youngest: a 17-year-old boy. The other eight victims are expected to survive.

Boy, age 17 (critical, shot in the head)

Woman, age 18 (shot in the leg)

Woman, age 19 (shot in the leg)

Woman, age 20 (shot in the leg)

Man, age 22 (shot in the leg)

Man, age 23 (shot in the groin and leg)

Man, age 29 (shot in the neck)

Woman, age 37 (shot in the shoulder)

Woman, age 53 (shot in the back)

Syracuse Police report, when officers arrive, that people were running away and yelling.

Buckner says the incident was first called in as a stolen car complaint, and when officers arrived on the scene near Wyoming and Marcellus streets, people on the scene said there was a person shooting at people. Buckner says his officers never heard any gunfire while they were on the scene.

Police say the scene is secure and the area is safe. Initially, neighbors were asked to stay inside as police secured the area.

The chief had no information to share about possible suspects.

Nearby, at the corner of Fayette Street and Bank Alley, police say a patrol car was involved in a crash with another vehicle that was transporting a shooting victim.

Police are looking for any surveillance footage or cell phone video of the scene that could help aid in the investigation. Those with information or images are asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.