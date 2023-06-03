WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State troopers are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that took place Friday evening in the town of Wellsville.

Troopers say 17-year-old Joeie Greenman of Alma was heading westbound on State Route 417 when she crossed the center line and struck a 2013 Ford head-on.

Troopers identified the driver of the Ford as 32-year-old Courtney Clark of Emporium, Pennsylvania.

Emporium was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mercy Flight took Greenman to Strong Memorial Hospital. Greenman’s injuries are listed as serious.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted in this investigation. The investigation remains ongoing.