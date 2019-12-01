Teen hospitalized after Pittsford accident

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) – Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say a 17-year-old driver was speeding and distracted while driving a Volkswagen Passat sedan with three passengers Saturday evening in Pittsford.

Deputies said the vehicle went off the road and rolled over in the 4000 block of East Avenue at around 10:30 p.m.



According to deputies, the driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital as a precaution. None of the passengers were injured.

Drugs and alcohol were not factors in this accident. Deputies did not issue any citations to the driver nor did they make any arrests.

According to deputies, all of the passengers fled on foot prior to the responding officers’ arrival.

East Avenue was temporarily closed during the investigation and for the vehicle recovery. The road has since reopened.