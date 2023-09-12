ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 17-year-old from Scotland was seriously hurt after being hit by a vehicle in the Town of Batavia.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said Ethan Walker of Aberdeen was hit as he was walking on Clinton Street Road around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Deputies believe Walker got out of a car in the eastbound lane and walked across to the westbound side of the road when he was hit by a Toyota RAV 4. The 18-year-old driver of that vehicle and other witnesses called 911 and remained on scene.

Walker was flown by Mercy Flight to the Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.