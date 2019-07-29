Teen driving laws, what to know

For teen drivers, there are many state laws, rules, and regulations in place to help decrease accidents.

Teens are required to complete 5 hours of pre-class training in order to schedule a road test.

In New York State, those under 18 receive a junior license, which means teens can’t drive between 9 pm and 5 am expect to home, work, and school or with direct supervision. There can be no more than one passenger under age 21 in the vehicle unless they are family members.

New York State law requires all front-seat passengers to wear seat belts., but only requires children under the age of 16 to wear seatbelts in the backseat.

A driving instructor at ABC School of Driving wants to change that.

“Everyone should be buckled. It doesn’t matter if your 16 or 18 if you crash and you’re an adult, you might potentially go through the windshield, that’s because you’re not being buckled so I think that law should be pertaining to everyone. Everyone should be buckled in the backseat for safety reasons,” said Johnny Scott, Driver instructor.

Experts with AAA say fatal teen accidents increase 17% in the summer. This period from memorial day to labor is considered the 100 deadliest days

Even with the laws, AAA says distracted driving is still one of the top causes of accidents.

“The 3 most commons reason for teens crashes are speeding, drinking and driving and also a distraction. And that distraction can be on the phone behind the wheel reaching for the radio or even talking to other people in the vehicle.” Elizabeth Carey, public relations director.

The penalty for violating any of these laws includes suspensions and possibly losing their license.