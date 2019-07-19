Teen driving dirt bike hits RPD patrol car

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) A Rochester teen driving a dirt bike struck the front bumper of a Rochester Police officer’s patrol car on Thursday evening near the intersection of Tacoma Street and Mason Street at around 11:45 p.m.

Officers said the driver of the dirt bike, 17, had a 32-year-old passenger with him at the time of the accident.

Officers said the driver sustained minor scrapes, contusions, and abrasions. The passenger suffered a broken leg.

AMR transported both to URMC for treatment. Medical personnel said they are expected to recover.

The RPD officer was not injured.

Officers said the bike is not registered, inspected, nor insured. The bike is also without reflective gear and also did not have its lights on during the accident.

According to officers, neither the bike driver nor his passenger were wearing helmets.

The dirt bike driver will be cited with numerous V&T violations to include Unlicensed Operator, No Helmet and all the violations regarding the bike.

RPD did not release the names of those involved.