MOUNT UNION P.A. (WTAJ) — An 18-year-old faces attempted criminal homicide charges after allegedly stabbing her mother at a Dairy Queen in Mount Union and hitting a man with her car on March 3.

State police said that Katelyn Stutzman, 18, of McVeytown stabbed her mother, Carol Stutzman, 55, inside the Dairy Queen on 224 US-22 at around noon. Police said Carol had multiple stab wounds in the neck and chest area. Both Carol and the 32-year-old man hit by the car were flown to UPMC Altoona for their injuries.

A witness told police they were at a nearby restaurant when they heard someone screaming for help. The witness saw Katelyn stabbing Carol, but Katelyn left the Dairy Queen when the witness was able to break the glass and get inside, according to the charges filed.

Katelyn was taken into custody without incident at her residence. In an interview with police, Katelyn said she got into an argument with her mother and stabbed her multiple times. Carol was able to get the knife out of her hand, but Katelyn said she grabbed another knife and stabbed her again, according to the charges filed.

After leaving out the back door when she heard people trying to get into the building, Katelyn said she got into her vehicle and multiple people tried to get her to stop; she said she “stepped on the gas” and hit someone, according to her statement to police.

She faces charges of attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault along with additional charges. She is currently in the Mifflin County Prison with a preliminary hearing set for March 16.