Teen charged with murder in connection to Syracuse party shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 16-year-old has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting that killed one person and injured eight others on Syracuse’s West Side in late June.

According to Syracuse Police, a 16-year-old was arrested on Friday in connection to the death of 17-year-old Chariel Osorio.

Syracuse Police have not released the identity of the 16-year-old, but he/she was charged with murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

This is the fourth person that has been arrested in connection with the “Rye Day” shooting.

After many recent violent events in the city of Syracuse, a peace vigil was held on Friday to try and put an end to the violence.