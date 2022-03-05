BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The other teen prosecutors say was involved in the attack at McKinley High School has been arraigned.

The arraignment took place on Friday morning. The 17-year-old, whose name was not released, has been accused of attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and assault.

On February 9, officials say a different 17-year-old and an unknown person were involved in the beating and stabbing of a 14-year-old student.

The teen who was arraigned Friday was accused of firing an illegal gun at the group.

“The adolescent offender’s alleged actions caused physical injury to a school security officer who ran toward the crowd in an attempt to break up the fight,” the Erie County District Attorney’s Office said.

The security officer, an unarmed 27-year-old later identified as Brad Walker, was treated and released from ECMC after being shot in the leg.

The 14-year-old victim, however, has remained hospitalized for much longer. Officials say he was stabbed 10 times, nine of which were in the chest.

Both 17-year-olds charged in the attack are scheduled to be back in court on March 23 for a pre-trial conference. They are currently in custody at the Erie County Youth Services Center.

The 17-year-olds’ names have not been released, but prosecutors identified them as males from Buffalo.