Teddi Bowl helps Good Days campers fulfill All-American dream

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — At 4th annual Teddi Bowl, kids at Camp Good Days and Special Times with cancer and sickle cell anemia got to fulfill an All-American dream. Six campers got a chance to be part of the action. Four were honorary coaches – two on each side – and one cheerleader on each side.

“For a lot of these kids, being a part of a high school football team is just a dream,” said MarcAnthony Bucci, Special Program Coordinator with Camp Good Days. “These two schools coming together make that dreams come true, and allow them to be on the field with them, on the sideline, attend a practice, be in the locker room. It’s something that otherwise might not have, living out a dream, it’s like doing six Make-A-Wishes at one time.”

As if fulfilling a dream wasn’t enough, this game helps the kids get away.



“These kids have to be wise and mature beyond their years going through cancer,” said Bucci. “This allows them to step outside of that and be a kid again, and enjoy that fondness of football.”

Bucci played in the Courage Bowl for Saint John Fisher, and now helps run the game.

“The best part of that for me is just seeing those kids meet the team for the first time. Being able to put on the jersey, be on the sideline, cheer along their teammates, and the bonds that are created between the players and the kids.”