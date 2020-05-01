Ted O’Brien’s family seeks to help other COVID patients

Sue O'Brien wants more tech in hospitals to better connect patients and loved ones

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sue O’Brien hasn’t been in the same room with her husband in more than 40 days.

Former State Senator Ted O’Brien went on a ventilator not long after he arrived at Rochester Regional Hospital.

It was touch and go for several weeks, but he appears to be recovering now, though breathing is still very difficult.

During this entire ordeal, O’Brien’s family wasn’t allowed in the hospital and they relied on a doctor to bring his own phone into the room so they could talk to O’Brien, even on the days they didn’t know if he could hear them.

“The presence helps the patient in the bed, but it also helps you because at least you’re comforting them even if they don’t know it,” Sue O’Brien said. “It’s comforting to know you’re comforting somebody I think.”

Sue O’Brien and Ted’s siblings are now raising money to buy equipment and technology that will allow other families to better touch base with their loved ones in the hospital.

“We know this will end eventually but the need for technology to bring families together at the bedside is going to last as long as there are people in hospitals so we really wanted to try to do as much as we can now and for families in the future,” O’Brien said.

