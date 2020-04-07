Xerox, RIT contribute to ventilator shortage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Xerox announced it will mass produce disposable ventilators. The company has a deal to make hundreds of thousands of them by June.

Additionally, researches at Rochester institute of Technology have also stepped up to address the ventilator shortage, by designing their own version of a portable machine.

They started working on that last month and it has already been tested by doctors at Rochester Regional Health.

RIT said the ventilator is currently awaiting FDA approval. Once that happens, it will move into production with help from local manufacturers.