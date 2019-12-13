Who’s watching: Schumer warns against threat of smart TVs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you own a smart TV, which is any television that as internet access, your privacy may be at risk.

The FBI released a consumer warning on Black Friday, after smart TVs were speculated to be one of the hottest gifts this holiday season.

The FBI warned that smart TVs could be hacked by criminals who can potentially spy on your through the device, or even stalk you.

The threat of smart TVs has Sen. Chuck Schumer calling for more consumer protection.

“I’m urging the FTC to open an investigation,” Schumer said.

To protect yourself, the FBI recommends changing the default password on smart TVs and to update to the latest software.