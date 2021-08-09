Watch out for fraudulent QR codes, BBB warns

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 08: A QR code is displayed by a spectator as they arrive on day one of the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 08, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Better Business Bureau say they are seeing more reports of con artists using fraudulent QR codes to scam or mislead people.

Companies use QR codes for a variety of reasons: To point consumers to their apps, Venmo or Paypal accounts, track packages, view menus, and much more.

Officials from the BBB say since these codes can’t be read by the human eye, they have become a way for scammers to disguise malicious links.

How the Scam Works:

You receive an email, a direct message on social media, a text message, a flyer, or a piece of mail that includes a QR code. You are supposed to scan the code with your phone’s camera, and it will open a link. In some scams, the QR code takes you to a phishing website, where you are prompted to enter your personal information or login credentials for scammers to steal. Other times, con artists use QR codes to automatically launch payment apps or follow a malicious social media account.

These scams differ greatly, but they all have one thing in common. Scammers hope you will scan the code right away, without taking a closer look. QR codes often appear to come from legitimate sources, so make sure any correspondence is legitimate before you scan the code.

For example, one victim told BBB Scam Tracker that they received a fraudulent letter about student loan consolidation. It contained a QR code that appeared to link to the official Studentaid.gov website. The QR code helped the program, which was a fraud, appear official.

In addition, Bitcoin addresses are often sent via QR codes, which makes QR codes a common element in cryptocurrency scams. One consumer who was contacted by a “binary and forex trader” through Instagram about an investment opportunity said, “after I had paid the withdrawal fee through the Bitcoin machine and sent it to the QR code I was provided, I received another email saying I needed to pay a Cost of Transfer fee. This is when I figured out that something wasn’t right.”

BBBB has the following tips to avoid QR scams: