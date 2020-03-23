Video chatting is quickly becoming the new normal

1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Coronavirus Resources

County by County COVID-19 Counter

Rochester Takeout & Delivery Guide

Coronavirus: Facts First

Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

Video chatting is quickly becoming the new normal

Tech News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Besides phone calls, video calls is the number one way to connect with others outside the home. Here are some of the best ways to connect and links to follow for download. All options have a free choice with an option to pay more. While the free version allows for simple video chat, often the paid option will give more flexibility, especially when it comes to conducting business.

FACETIME — While this is only for iPhone, is syncs easily with iPad and Mac. It is also built into the contact. The major glaring downside is that it is simply not available for droid users as it is strictly for Apple products.

SKYPE — The Skype platform is one of the original video callers. It is good for international calls. You will need a log in and will have to pay for services like the ability to call a phone directly. Download here

ZOOM — A free account (you can use your email to log in) and it allows you to run a meeting with up to 100 participants (with a 40-minute limit) and unlimited one-on-one calls. This app/product has quickly become one of the most popular on the market with it’s ease of use and accessibility. A pay service does provide more features. 14.99/month. Download here

HOUSE PARTY — Designed for mobile devices. A quick way to chat with others.  Download here

GOTOMEETING — While there is a free option, it only offers limited features. Some benefits are that it is part of a larger organization, sisters with “gotowebinar”. Otherwise expect to pay for what you could get free using other options.  Download here

MICROSOFT TEAMS — A very work-oriented chat, this is almost exclusively for businesses running Microsoft. If available, it does offer a large variety of options. Download here

Once downloaded, it is very easy to either use your contacts or send emails to invite others to chat.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss