ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The University of Rochester received a four-year, $10 million award to lead a research hub for inertial fusion energy.

UR’s hub is known as Inertial Fusion Energy-Consortium on LPI, IFE-COLoR for short. The hub brings together experts from around the nation to determine the science and technology to use an IFE laser system to build the first fusion power plant.

According to UR, fusion energy could provide a clean and affordable energy source, but the main hurdle is to harness the fusion, which fuels the sun and stars.

“This is an exciting opportunity that brings together an outstanding team that is pioneering the next generation of broadband lasers and laser-plasma science to mitigate laser-plasma instabilities—a step change for inertial fusion energy,” IFE-COLoR principal investigator Dustin Froula.

The hub also aims to support a 10-week-long IFE summer undergraduate program for 15 students across the country.