1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

UK allows e-scooter rentals to aid transport in pandemic

Tech News

by: KELVIN CHAN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 file photo, electric rental scooters lie on a sidewalk in Berlin, Germany. Britain is giving the green light for trials of electric scooter rental programs, as authorities look for ways to help people get moving while maintaining distance and easing pressure on public transit. The transport department on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 unveiled new regulations that take effect on the weekend and pave the way for e-scooter rentals in Britain. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file)

LONDON (AP) — Britain gave the green light Tuesday for trials of electric scooter rental programs, as authorities look for ways to help people get moving while maintaining distance and easing pressure on public transit as pandemic lockdown restrictions ease.

The Transport Department unveiled new regulationsthat take effect Saturday and pave the way for e-scooter rentals in Britain, helping it play catch-up with the U.S. and countries in Europe and Asia where they’ve operated for years.

“E-scooters may offer the potential for convenient, clean and cost-effective travel that may also help ease the burden on the transport network, provide another green alternative to get around and allow for social distancing,” Transport Minister Rachel Maclean said in a statement. “The trials will allow us to test whether they do these things.”

Dozens of British cities are interested in hosting a trial program, run by private companies. They were initially scheduled for next year and have now been fast-tracked because of the coronavirus. The government wants them to start by the end of August and run for 12 months. Riders will need to have a valid driver’s license and be at least 16. The scooters won’t be able to go faster than 15.5 mph (25 kph).

Legalization only applies to rentals. Under the new rules it remains illegal for e-scooters owned by individuals to be ridden on public roads in Britain, but that hasn’t stopped an increasing number of people using them.

Rental e-scooters have already become a common sight in European cities like Paris and Brussels, often strewn across sidewalks.

Swedish startup VOI, which operates in 10 European countries and plans to expand to Britain, said it expects huge demand for short journeys.

“We’ve seen an explosion of demand in all our cities across Europe” because of the pandemic, said U.K. General Manager Richard Corbett.

The number of VOI’s rides per day has doubled compared with before the pandemic, Corbett said.

“I think a lot of that is driven by people who are scared to use public transport and they see this as a viable alternative.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

